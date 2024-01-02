Rockingham County family seeks donations to help children after mother's passing

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Rockingham County family is in mourning after a tragic loss the day after Christmas. On the morning of December 26, 24-year-old McKayla Miller was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Daphna Road. Now her family is asking for the community’s help for her fiancée and two young children.

“McKayla was... she always had a smile on her face and I’ve never seen her mad or upset no matter what the situation. She has two beautiful children and a wonderful fiancée. She was very outgoing and she never really met a stranger. She’s dearly missed,” said McKayla’s Uncle and Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller.

McKayla and her fiancée worked full-time to provide for their two children, three years old and eight months old. Now the family is looking to provide an affordable place for them to live to ease the financial burden on her fiancée.

“A single parent with two children to take care of that are that age is, not next to impossible, but it’s going to be very trying financially on him. What we are hoping to do is to seek donations whether it’s monetary or construction materials to actually add on an enclosed place at my sister’s house to house the children and the fiancée for the time being,” said Miller.

In addition to financial donations, the family is looking to collect building supplies like lumber for the project.

“It’s a porch now, an existing porch that is open, we’re hoping to extend that and enclose it. So lumber, electrical materials, we’ve got some things that have been donated by Mr. Bucky Berry who graciously got some things donated for us. So the main thing is materials, the labor we’ve got taken care of more for the most part,” said Miller.

People looking to help the young family can make financial donations to the McKayla Miller fund at any branch of Farmers and Merchants Bank. They can also contact Doug Miller directly if they want to donate building supplies.

“Any help that can be given to the children will be wonderful and we can get this project taken care of and the children and the fiancée can not have to worry about financial things when it comes to rent and electric and things like that,” said Miller.

Doug Miller can be contacted at (540)481-1188 or via email at dlm46147@yahoo.com.

