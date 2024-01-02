SNP: Add hiking to 2024′s New Year’s resolutions

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park is encouraging people to add a visit to the park on the 2024 New Year’s resolution list.

Many people often put the gym on their resolution list or outdoor physical activity. Though temperatures are cold in the winter, the park’s trails and Skyline Drive remain open for visitors to explore.

Allysah Fox, public information officer for SNP, said the wintertime shows a side of the park not many people have seen.

“A lot of people come here in the fall to see the fall leaves and they are wonderful I won’t deny that. When they drop, it reveals this really vast view of the Valley that you really haven’t seen since the summer because the leaves covered up that view,” Fox said.

Other attractions during the winter include increased accessibility to trails. Fox said the park has fewer visitors coming through the winter, so someone hiking on the trail might have solidarity. She said if people often want to take their time on a hike and not feel rushed, the winter time is a prime time for those hikes.

With the leaves and shrubbery dormant for the winter, many animals who aren’t hibernated can be seen more easily in the park. Fox said people obsessed with nature find the winter months unique compared to the other seasons in the year.

At the higher elevations, Fox said rough terrain and snow often stick around. As with any other hike during the year, SNP emphasizes the importance of being prepared for a hike. Here is a list of SNP’s camping essentials.

Fox said an extra layer of clothes is always an important preparation in the wintertime, even if someone has a couple of layers already on.

