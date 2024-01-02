Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Stafford County

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWBT)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County.

VSP announced Tuesday, January 2, that the crash happened on Route 3 (Kings Highway) around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. A 2016 Dodge Journey ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment before it overturned and collided with several trees.

The driver, 28-year-old Christopher E. Lash of King George, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash.

Authorities say Lash died at the scene.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Police lights.
Car rolls into business on East Market Street, HPD says
New Virginia laws effective this new year
Millard F. Smith, 66.
Man accused of going door-to-door exposing himself in Kentucky town

Latest News

A Class J steam engine stops in Stuarts Draft for water refilling.
Remembering the Stuarts Draft Train Depot
Albert Benjamin Wharton is facing 30 felony charges stemming from his time as a pastor in...
SC pastor arrested on 30 felony charges including ‘indecent liberties with a child’
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on Jan. 1.
1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to 2024