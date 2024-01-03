Blue Ridge Free Clinic says insulin price caps are ‘revolutionary’ in treatment of diabetes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Insulin is now becoming more affordable for millions of diabetics around the U.S. as Sanofi’s Lantus, the most widely prescribed insulin in the country, announced a price cap of $35 a month. This follows two other manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, who capped their prices at $35 in 2023.

The Biden administration announced a year ago as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, a set out-of-pocket price cap for insulin at $35 per month for Americans covered by Medicare, and required drug companies to pay a rebate to the government if drug prices rise faster than inflation, spurring manufacturers to make similar changes to the cost of insulin for other patients who aren’t on Medicare.

Susan Adamson, a nurse practitioner and executive director of the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, said the price cap announcement from yet another major manufacturer is exciting news.

“Here at our clinic we see probably, as our second leading diagnosis would be diabetes, hypertension first followed closely by diabetes,” Adamson said.

According to the American Diabetes Association, the inflation-adjusted cost of insulin jumped by 24% from 2017 to 2022, making the price caps vital in allowing many patients to afford their medicine.

“We use Lantus with almost all of our patients who have Type 2 diabetes that need insulin therapy. It’s a great insulin, it lasts for 24 hours, it only requires one injection a day, and it comes in a pen so it’s easy for patients to be able to use so it’s our choice of long-acting insulins here,” Adamson said.

BRFC is a ‘bridge to health’, meaning the clinic typically only serves patients for up to 12 months. At the end of that year, staff work to get individuals transitioned into the community, the price cap also making that process easier.

“Some are getting Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, marketplace insurance. And these new pricing programs these pharmaceutical companies have gone to for insulin now make insulin affordable for everybody. If someone doesn’t have insurance they can use a coupon and get their monthly supply of insulin for 35 dollars, and that is truly revolutionary in the treatment of diabetes,” Adamson said.

Adamson said due to the high costs of insulin, medication compliance would not be possible without these price caps and programs like them, preventing medical emergencies like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness.

