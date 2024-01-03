Cream of the Crop
Byington stresses defense as JMU begins two-game road trip

Mark Byington talks defense ahead of two-game road trip
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team features one of the top-ranked scoring offenses in college basketball. However, Mark Byington spoke about the importance of JMU’s defense on Tuesday afternoon.

As the Dukes get set to face Louisiana on Thursday night, Byington says defense needs to be the top emphasis.

Fortunately, Byington has players who enjoy playing defense, such as guard Xavier Brown. The Williamsburg, Pa. native takes pride in his defensive play and has turned into one of JMU’s most reliable defenders.

You can watch Byington and Brown’s remarks from Tuesday in the videos below.

