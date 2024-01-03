Cream of the Crop
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash caused a car to split in two on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Anderson Township on Beechmont Avenue at Five Mile Road.

All lanes of Beechmont Avenue are closed from Five Mile to Salem roads.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s vehicle is on scene.

Forest Hills School District sent a message to families about the crash and that it could cause a delay in students’ arrival time.

Details as to what happened and who is involved are unknown at this time.

