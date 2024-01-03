Two storm systems in the next week

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s slowly. A few scattered flurries and light snow showers after 9pm, some may melt into sprinkles. Scattered and not fully widespread. Where we have snow, a dusting or a coating possible. Higher ridges could see at most 1/2″ overnight. A few slick spots Wednesday night and into Thursday morning but flurries will not be widespread. Generally for most of the night temperatures will be above freezing so that limits road issues. Eventually with a little clearing into the morning, lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy early with temperatures into the 30s and cold. Turning breezy. Allegheny Mountain snow in the morning. T-2″ possible for the Alleghenies Wednesday night through Thursday. Elsewhere a few flurries before 8am.

Partly cloudy into the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. We may very well hit 40s but with the breeze, it won’t feel like it. Breezy for the day so staying quite chilly. Clear for the evening. Temperatures dropping fast through the 30s. Wind lets up with sunset so temperatures will cool fast. Cold and clear overnight with lows into the mid to upper teens.

FRIDAY: Sunny early and very cold. Temperatures into the 20s. Sunny for the day and highs into the upper 30s to low 40s. Cold into the evening and mostly clear. Temperatures falling through the 30s. Increasing clouds ahead of our weekend system but staying dry and cold overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for road and travel impact with the snow. Cloudy early. Cold with temperatures staying in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SNOW STARTS: Early to mid morning and from south to north. This starts light and continues into the afternoon.

IMPACT: Roads. Because this starts as snow, this is fine for pre-treatment. However anytime temps are below freezing that will lead to slick areas. Slick roads for Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday morning until we can start to see some melting.

WIND: No high wind.

SNOW ENDS: Late afternoon and into the evening from south to north. Dry air works in and light snow or a light icy mix may linger for a few hours into the early evening before fully drying out.

AMOUNTS: This forecast will change but right now we’re in the ballpark of 3-8″ for the area with the highest numbers in West Virginia and north of Rt. 33. The trend is on the lower side overall so 7/8″ may even be too high. We’ll fine tune this Wednesday night and the end of the week. A wintry mix will mainly be south of our area and more rain and a mix east. However locations south of Rt. 33 may see a little mix or icy flakes on the back end as the snow starts to taper off late day and evening. This could add that ‘crunch’ layer to the top of the snow but could also reduce snowfall amounts in the southern part of our viewing area.

Bottom line, it will be a pretty snow. On the wetter side as opposed to very dry. High winds will not be an issue. Temperatures should hover in the upper 20s to low 30s. Roads will be the biggest impact especially late afternoon, into the evening and overnight. Some slick roads will continue into Sunday morning. The Alleghenies will see the highest snowfall. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Slick roads into early Sunday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 20s. Cancellations and delays into Sunday morning but Sunday will be dry. Mostly cloudy for the day and chilly. Eventually some melting though the day. Breezy and cool, highs in the mid 30s. Likely some melting in the afternoon, which would lead to black ice Sunday night. Use caution on the roads. Lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 30s. Be aware of some slick areas and black ice early in the morning. Plenty of sunshine for the day but still feeling chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Our next storm system will be on Tuesday and right now this looks like a mainly rain event because of the track of the low. Depending on how quickly the moisture moves in for the morning, we may start with a wintry mix or even snow to start early before changing to rain. Stay tuned. A chilly day. Highs in the mid 40s.

