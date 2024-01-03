Court docs: Man choke because of ‘group chat’ disagreement

Cream of the Crop
Man accused of choking someone over 'group chat' disagreement, court docs say
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A Tri-State man is facing a strangulation charge after he allegedly choked a man over a group chat disagreement.

According to court documents from Kenton County, the victim told Covington police officers that 23-year-old James Manning attacked him when he was sitting in his car.

The victim told officers that Manning choked him to the point of unconsciousness, an arrest report says.

Manning denied those allegations and said he grabbed the victim by the neck but did not choke him. However, the report and officer photos suggest the victim had strangulation marks around his neck.

The dispute was over a message sent in a group chat, the report says, but police did not detail what was said.

Manning was arrested on New Year’s Day just after 1 a.m. but has since been released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

He will be back in court on Jan. 9.

