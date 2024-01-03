DMV rejects hundreds of personalized license plates each year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles rejects hundreds of applications for personalized license plates. The DMV has a fairly strict set of guidelines for what is and isn’t allowed on personal plates.

Plates can be rejected for various reasons and according to the DMV’s most recent records from 2021 over 1,700 personalized plates were rejected that year. Examples of rejected plates included things like SATAN1C, JOESUX, SLAAYYY, BYFOOL, and THC420, to name a few of the less explicitly vulgar examples to which the DMV said ‘No way’.

When it comes to personalized plates, the DMV will deny anything that contains profanity, sexually explicit or graphic messages, any describing of intimate body parts, anything encouraging violence, or any description of illegal activities or substances.

Plates like 45KILO, UKILNME, and KDNAPPR were banned for referencing illegal activities or substances in one way or another.

The DMV also reserves the right to recall any license plate that was issued but subsequently determined to violate its guidelines.

When considering a plate recall the DMV will also consider any bumper stickers, decals, or anything else on the back of a vehicle that affects how someone viewing the license plate would interpret its message.

You can learn more about the DMV’s plate guidelines here.

