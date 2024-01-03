EMU men’s, women’s basketball with ODAC road contests Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite men’s and women’s basketball teams hit the road on Wednesday for a pair of conference road games.

The EMU men’s team (4-8, 0-4) is still searching for its first ODAC win. The Royals take on Randolph-Macon Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the EMU women’s team takes on Hollins. It’s the Royals first matchup since Dec. 17 against Meredith College.

You can hear from head coaches Melvin Felix and Jenny Posey in the video above.

