Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

EMU men’s, women’s basketball with ODAC road contests Wednesday

EMU men's, women's basketball hope to start 2024 strong
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite men’s and women’s basketball teams hit the road on Wednesday for a pair of conference road games.

The EMU men’s team (4-8, 0-4) is still searching for its first ODAC win. The Royals take on Randolph-Macon Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the EMU women’s team takes on Hollins. It’s the Royals first matchup since Dec. 17 against Meredith College.

You can hear from head coaches Melvin Felix and Jenny Posey in the video above.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
New Virginia laws effective this new year
Police lights.
Car rolls into business on East Market Street, HPD says
Millard F. Smith, 66.
Man accused of going door-to-door exposing himself in Kentucky town

Latest News

Some fans calling it a late Christmas present for them as Virginia Tech took home the win...
Virginia Tech and fans celebrate Hokies win against Tulane
fter 10 days of rest from competition, James Madison women’s basketball returns to the court...
JMU women’s basketball prepares for key rematch against Maine
No. 20 James Madison will look to extend its undefeated streak when the Dukes face Hampton on...
JMU men’s basketball prepares to face Hampton
Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne (left) introduces new JMU head coach Bob Chesney.
New coaches work together to lead JMU football