Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fall fire season burned 25,000 acres in Virginia, challenged firefighters

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County(Peter Forister Photography)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia forestry officials say the fall fire season was one of the most challenging in the last 20 years.

And they’re urging more caution as drought conditions persist in some parts of the state.

The 2023 fall fire season was one to remember, with extreme fire activity and what state forestry officials describe as “tremendous challenges” for the local, state and federal agencies that responded.

Cory Swift is a Communications Specialist with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

“As far as acres burned, this past fall fire season was the worst that we’ve had going back as far as 2001,” he told WDBJ7 in a recent interview.

He said the department responded to 156 fires during fall fire season in 2023, compared with 89 the year before.

And some were larger fires that covered a lot of ground.

“We had the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County that burned about 3,900 acres,” Swift said. “And then we had the very large fire in Bedford County, the Matts Creek Fire, that burned over 11,000 acres. And that put it as the sixth largest wildfire that Virginia has ever seen.”

State forestry officials say the coordination among local, state and federal firefighters, and help from across the country minimized the damage, saving 224 homes and 268 other structures with an estimated value of more than $46 million.

“It’s just really impressive to see how all of these cooperators came together to respond to this very busy fall fire season that we had,” Swift said.

Drought conditions persist in some parts of the state, and forestry officials encourage people to use caution and check local restrictions before doing any outdoor burning.

Spring fire season begins on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2024 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
New Virginia laws effective this new year
Police lights.
Car rolls into business on East Market Street, HPD says
Millard F. Smith, 66.
Man accused of going door-to-door exposing himself in Kentucky town

Latest News

Mark Byington talks defense ahead of two-game road trip
Byington stresses defense as JMU begins two-game road trip
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly week ahead
The JMU men's basketball team shares their New Year's Resolutions
JMU men's basketball talks New Year's Resolutions
A Rockingham County family is in mourning after a tragic loss the day after Christmas. On the...
Rockingham County family seeks donations to help children after mother's passing