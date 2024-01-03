Cream of the Crop
Hazell turning into dependable player in crunch time

JMU's Jamia Hazell is one of JMU's dependable scorers
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ever since Kiki Jefferson left Harrisonburg, the James Madison women’s basketball player has been searching for a player they can turn to when they need a critical basket.

Jamia Hazell appears to be the answer.

The redshirt junior turned in one of her best performance’s as a Duke when she poured in 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting in a win against Louisiana-Monroe. A critical moment in the game came late in the fourth quarter when Hazell hit a critical mid-range jumper to ice the win for JMU.

JMU head coach Sean O’Regan spoke at his confidence in Hazell as well as her calm demeanor in critical situations.

Watch O’Regan and Hazell’s remarks below from Tuesday’s media availability.

“Really proud of the effort… I thought we were really resilient to start 1-0 on the road against a team that’s...

Posted by JMU Women's Basketball on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

“Just keep working and just keep winning – that’s the mindset for our team.” Watch Hazell's full interview ⬇️ #GoDukes

Posted by JMU Women's Basketball on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

