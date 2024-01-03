JMU’s Bickerstaff named Sun Belt Player of the Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff was named Sun Belt Player of the Week on Tuesday. It’s Bickerstaff’s second time receiving the award.

The Atlanta native is coming off a performance against Texas State that saw him score 21 points to go with 10 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double this season.

JMU is at Louisiana on Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.