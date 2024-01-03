Cream of the Crop
JMU’s Bickerstaff named Sun Belt Player of the Week

James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff during pregame introductions against Texas State on...
James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff during pregame introductions against Texas State on Dec. 30, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff was named Sun Belt Player of the Week on Tuesday. It’s Bickerstaff’s second time receiving the award.

The Atlanta native is coming off a performance against Texas State that saw him score 21 points to go with 10 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double this season.

JMU is at Louisiana on Thursday night.

