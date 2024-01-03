JMU’s Bickerstaff named Sun Belt Player of the Week
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff was named Sun Belt Player of the Week on Tuesday. It’s Bickerstaff’s second time receiving the award.
The Atlanta native is coming off a performance against Texas State that saw him score 21 points to go with 10 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double this season.
JMU is at Louisiana on Thursday night.
