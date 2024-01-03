New Shenandoah County Commonwealth's Attorney looks to bring efficiency and transparency to the office

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Elizabeth Cooper took over the office at the start of the new year after defeating former Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley in the November Election.

Cooper had been an attorney in Woodstock and later Culpepper since 2012 before deciding to run for Commonwealth Attorney. She primarily focused on guardian ad litem cases where she advocated in court on behalf of children.

“I was very focused on being an advocate for children and trying to improve the quality of the situation for a child I was appointed to. It was any number of different types of issues that would cause me to be appointed to represent the best interests of a child,” said Cooper.

Cooper said that she decided to run for Commonwealth Attorney because she felt that it was time for a change in Shenandoah County and that she had heard a lot of concerns from neighbors and community members about the office. Now she hopes to address those issues and make the office more efficient.

“Communication wasn’t coming out of the office a lot. There were concerns from law enforcement about cases being prosecuted, concerns from community members about the lack of staffing in the office, and just the lack of presence in the community as a whole,” said Cooper.

Having previously worked in a service role as an attorney Cooper said she is looking forward to continuing to serve the community in a new capacity. She said her top priority as Commonwealth’s Attorney is to be available to the community.

“I feel like I’m still very much in a service-oriented role working to instill justice in our community and make sure that people are being prosecuted for crimes that are committed but also that there is accountability within my office and transparency from my office,” said Cooper.

Another one of Cooper’s biggest priorities is to develop and improve services for defendants in the community to have accountability for those involved in criminal activity.

“We have state probation that deals with felonies but for people who start out on a path of making poor decisions that land them in our court system, the local community probation services are something that definitely could use some more support. They are already here in the community but I think being part of a team that helps develop that kind of support system in the community is a big part of a criminal justice system because the hope is that that curtails criminal activity,” she said.

Cooper has also addressed understaffing in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, something that has been a problem. Under Wiseley, the office’s staff included only one full-time Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and two part-time assistants. Cooper has hired three full-time Assistant Commonwealth Attorneys and is looking to hire a fourth.

“I’m really starting to sit down and examine the budget for this office and looking at where I think that it may need to grow some just to continue to make sure that Shenandoah County is served well. That’s really important to me that we have good staff and we have staff that want to stay here and want to work here and that they’re compensated for the efforts they put into serving this community,” she said.

Cooper also stressed the importance of balancing the need for staff with being a good steward of the taxpayers’ money. Cooper said that she is ready to hit the ground running for Shenandoah County.

“I look forward to serving the community well and hopefully bringing about some growth in this office. I look forward to working with the court system and the current systems in place. We have a great community here in Shenandoah County and I only hope to support that in my job as the new Commonwealth’s Attorney,” she said.

