Staunton man convicted of multiple sexual crimes

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Corey Griffith was convicted of multiple sexual crimes including possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal.

After reports were made to the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, an investigation was started and ultimately handed off to the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Once investigations were started, it was found that Griffith had possessed numerous photos and videos of sexual content relating to adult men and women, juvenile boys and girls and animals.

On Aug. 15, 2023, the Staunton Police Department arrested and charged Griffith with 17 different sexual crimes. These included:

One count of possession of child pornography, first offense.

15 counts of possession of child pornography, all subsequent offenses.

And one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

On Jan. 3, 2024, Griffith pleaded guilty to these charges and had a plea deal arranged with the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Staunton Circuit Court accepted his guilty plea after hearing the disturbing descriptions of the videos and photos found on Griffith’s phone.

Here are the details of Griffith’s plea deal:

Griffith was convicted of 12 different sexual crimes. 11 of those charges are for possession of child pornography and one bestiality charge.

He will serve 10 years in prison and have 50 years suspended that run consecutively. He must maintain good behavior and stay out of trouble with the law for 10 years after his prison time is served. If that stipulation is violated, Griffith risks serving out the rest of his sentence.

Griffith must register on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry and serve five years of sex offender probation. He is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with minors.

He must forfeit any current companion animals he owns and may not own one again.

And he cannot access the internet without supervision.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.