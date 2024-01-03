VDOT and public works departments gearing up for winter weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When preparations are planned by VDOT and other public works departments, many factors have to be considered. This often leads to decisions closer to the snow events.

“These events can be tricky because of the timing in terms of when moisture arrives and cold air arrives. If it starts as rain or transitions to rain, that can affect how we might pre-treat the roads,” Trafford McRae, director of Waynesboro Public Works, said.

According to VDOT, the conditions of the road can fluctuate. If freezing rain came into the mix, it could cause dangers for people on the roads.

“The freezing rain conditions are the ones that can really concern us the most because that’s basically driving on black ice,” Ken Slack, communications specialist at VDOT Staunton District, said.

The impact of the storm happening this weekend is not expected to hit people hard, but it’s always good to stay prepared for the worst.

“Make sure you’ve got your pantry and refrigerator stocked. Go ahead and get a snow shovel, a sled, ice melt or whatever ahead of the event. The big thing is you know when it’s snowing, let us do our job and get the roads cleared so you can get back out and move around safely after the snow event,” McRae said.

VDOT is encouraging people to stay off the roads, the dangerous driving conditions could cause a fatal accident.

“Holding off on that travel until we at VDOT have a chance to get out there and get ahead of the storm and get roads safe and passable to get you where you and your family need to go,” Slack said.

Slack also encouraged having a winter weather kit for drivers who must take the road. Though it’s not expected to cause massive issues, someone could be stranded on the road.

