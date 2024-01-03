WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Treasurer’s Office will be closed on January 4.

Waynesboro Treasurer Stephanie Beverage said the IT Department is doing an online system upgrade.

“It is basically an upgrade of the system we already have, it is just a more modern, better, more stream lined version,” said Beverage.

The online payment portal will be down during this upgrade, and Beverage said the best option would to go to the dropbox. The office is planning to reopen on January 8, if something happens, the office could be closed on January 8 as well.

“I will be getting intermitted communication from the IT department,” said Beverage. The Treasurers Office will post updates regarding when the office we reopen.

If the office is closed on January 8, late fees for bills due that day will be pushed back to January 10.

