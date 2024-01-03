Cream of the Crop
Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month

A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
By Katie Tercek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman said she has not received her mail for over a month and she is blaming it on the carrier.

Cleveland resident Margaret Lyons told WOIO she contacted the United States Postal Service about the issue.

“People have told me they have sent me Christmas cards with money in it. The county had a check I was supposed to get for my granddaughter. I never got that,” Lyons said.

Lyons said she confronted the carrier about her lack of mail and told them they also did not take the outgoing mail.

Since the encounter, Lyons said she hasn’t received any mail. However, her neighbors have.

Lyons complained to the USPS about the mail carrier and said she learned there have been many complaints made against the carrier.

The USPS reportedly told Lyons they had taken the carrier off the route when the first complaints were made. That decision did not last long, however, and the carrier was reinstated.

“She’s protected by the union and it’s very hard to fire her or transfer. And I told them if there’s a lot of people complaining then something needs to be done,” Lyons said. “You work for the post office, for goodness sake. You know it’s a federal offense to mess with someone’s mail.”

Lyons contacted the USPS to follow up on the complaint.

“After her route yesterday, they asked for her bag, and she had mail of mine in the bag. Why didn’t you put it in my mailbox?” she said.

USPS said Lyons will get all of her missing mail and is working with her to resolve the issue.

