Augusta County Board of Supervisors holds organizational meeting for 2024

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is back to business this new year.

The Board held its organizational meeting Wednesday night and went over its procedures for the year and elected and chair and vice chair of the board.

The board nominated and approved Jeff Slaven as the chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors with a 5-1 vote. Slaven abstained from the vote and board member Dr. Scott Seaton was the one no vote.

”What it really is is a responsibility, bear the responsibility of maintaining order in the meetings, conducting business as a county, it’s kind of the front man of the meetings but in reality every member no matter whether they’re sitting in the chair, vice chair, we’re all equal in there and we all have to work together to get anything done up there,” Jeff Slave, chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors said.

Pam Carter was appointed vice chair but with a split board.

The initial vote was 3-3 with Carter abstaining. She was then the deciding vote making it a 4-3 vote to have her as vice chair.

However, before the chair and vice chair were appointed, Dr. Seaton had questions for each of the nominees.

He said it was important to ask each member these questions to have transparency on the board.

”These were priorities of most all the residents in the Waynes district there, they wanted body cameras for deputies, they wanted transparency in our government and that’s why I asked those questions,” Dr. Seaton said.

The questions included would the nominee vote for body cameras for Augusta County sheriff deputies and when they found out about the illegal fees and fines of the animal shelter.

Slaven said he would vote no to body cameras for Augusta County sheriff’s deputies, while Carter said she would vote yes as she has in previous years.

Dr. Seaton asked when each nominee found out about the illegal fees and fines at the animal shelter, and they both answered they found out at the same time as everyone else.

The board’s schedule for the year was approved, keeping business meetings the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Each year, the board must also vote if they want a tiebreaker board member. County administrator Tim Fitzgerald said this is not something the body has chosen to do in the past but must be voted on each year. The board voted to continue without a tiebreaker. This makes ties fail on the board. This was passed unanimously.

Rules of order were the last item on the agenda Wednesday night.

Carter motioned for a rule stating no recording or transmitting devices should be allowed in closed-session meetings. Board member Carolyn Bragg added that any violation would result in disciplinary action.

”What it is is a way to reinforce the importance that when we’re back there and we’ve agreed to address certain issues in the county that are either sensitive to personnel or staff or have an economic impact that has a third party that will either benefit or lose from it and those agreements have been made we should honor them,” Slaven said.

At the meeting, Dr. Seaton listed Virginia code (2.2 3712I, 19262B2) which he said allows for recordings of closed meetings.

”To me, the state law, the state code clearly states that people can record, they may record in a closed meeting, that’s a clear statement,” Dr. Seaton said.

The board voted 6-1 to not allow recording or transmitting devices in closed meetings. Dr. Seaton was the one no vote.

Dr. Seaton also motioned for a rule stating board members must follow by laws of the commissions and organizations they serve on.

At the meeting, he mentioned Bragg being a member of the board and the chairman of the Augusta County Planning Commission and SAWMPO.

The county attorney said these regulations are for the commissions and organizations to decide, not the board.

This was a 6-1 defeat vote.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.