Augusta Health seeing uptick in patients

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health is experiencing extended wait times at the hospital. Crystal Farmer, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Nursing Officer at Augusta Health, said wait times are about 2-3 hours for noncritical patients.

This uptick in patients is something Augusta Health plans for every year.

“We have communication throughout the organization when the ED does get busy or they feel it is more than they can handle and we have a whole team that responds to the ED,” said Farmer.

Farmer said the emergency department may start using hall beds to start care sooner. Another way Augusta Health is trying to increase space is by planning for discharge earlier in the stay.

“We start the discharge process the day of admission so we are looking at does this patient need to go to a skilled nursing facility, can this patient go home, what are their support services, what home services may they need.” said Farmer. “Instead of waiting until the day of discharge we are setting those things up earlier.”

Farmer said in the past, discharge planning did not start until the doctor said the patient was ready to be discharged.

“That can create a whole other day. Us planning early, they are still ready to be discharged at the same time, but we are ready for them to go, and we have set up everything for them,” said Farmer.

In the Emergency Department, more acutely ill patients will be seen sooner.

“For example if that are having chest pain and they may be having a heart attack. That patient will go back sooner than another patients. We assign triage levels to every patient and we explain that when they come into the ED,” said Farmer.

Care providers have to consider many factors to decide what steps should be taken.

“It has to do with how many patients are waiting in the ED for an acute care bed, how many ICU patients we may have in the ED, the capacity of the inpatient tower to take more patients.”

Farmer said over the last few weeks, Augusta Health has seen an average of over 200 patients a day, when they normally see around 170.

