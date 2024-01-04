Bickerstaff named National Player of the Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following his second Sun Belt Player of the Week honor, James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff was named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week.

Bickerstaff is the the second player to earn the honor this season. It comes after teammate Terrence Edwards Jr. was honored on Nov. 13.

The transfer from Boston College scored 21 points to go with 10 rebounds in a win against Texas State on Dec. 30. Bickerstaff and JMU face Louisiana on Thursday.

