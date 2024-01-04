Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat

(.)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, a bomb threat was made at the Old Providence Presbyterian Church off Spottswood Rd. in Augusta County.

Crews with Augusta County Fire-Rescue are on the scene and have set up a staging area at the Spottswood Community Center down the road. The church has since been evacuated.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has contacted Virginia State Police for assistance in the form of an explosive detection K-9.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for further updates.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rockingham County family is in mourning after a tragic loss the day after Christmas. On the...
Rockingham County family seeks donations to help children after mother's passing
New Virginia laws effective this new year
A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
Corey Griffith was convicted of multiple sexual crimes including possession of child...
Staunton man convicted of multiple sexual crimes
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two storm systems in the next week
Virginia Conservation Police Officers were notified of the incident off Indian Neck Road...
Department of Wildlife Resources investigating cases of hunting dogs being shot and killed
The Chesterfield Police Department says the victim and suspect arranged to meet at Manchester...
Teen suspect arrested after shooting outside Chesterfield school
WHSV Fast Cast 1-4-24