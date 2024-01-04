Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, a bomb threat was made at the Old Providence Presbyterian Church off Spottswood Rd. in Augusta County.

Crews with Augusta County Fire-Rescue are on the scene and have set up a staging area at the Spottswood Community Center down the road. The church has since been evacuated.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has contacted Virginia State Police for assistance in the form of an explosive detection K-9.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for further updates.

