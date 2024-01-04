Dearman leads No. 3 Guilford past Bridgewater 72-62

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Dearman scored a game high 26 points to lead No. 3 Guilford to a 72-62 win against Bridgewater.

The Eagles used a 10-0 run with less than eight minutes to go in the first half to take a 28-24 lead. However, Guilford responded with a 16-5 run to close the first half.

Luke Proctor scored 15 points and Julius Burch added 12 points for the Quakers. Bridgewater was led by Jordan Cooper who scored 18 points.

The Eagles return to action Jan. 10 at home against Hampden-Sydney.

