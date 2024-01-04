Cream of the Crop
Dearman leads No. 3 Guilford past Bridgewater 72-62

Bridgewater head coach Steve Enright draws up a play during a timeout against Guilford on Jan....
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Dearman scored a game high 26 points to lead No. 3 Guilford to a 72-62 win against Bridgewater.

The Eagles used a 10-0 run with less than eight minutes to go in the first half to take a 28-24 lead. However, Guilford responded with a 16-5 run to close the first half.

Luke Proctor scored 15 points and Julius Burch added 12 points for the Quakers. Bridgewater was led by Jordan Cooper who scored 18 points.

The Eagles return to action Jan. 10 at home against Hampden-Sydney.

