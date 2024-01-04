DWR arrests property owner for shooting, killing hunting dogs

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is investigating two incidents where hunting dogs were killed.

In King and Queen County, a man faces multiple charges after three hunting dogs were found shot and killed.

Virginia Conservation Police Officers were notified of the incident off Indian Neck Road around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Officials say two dead hunting dogs were located on the property. Officers later found another dog on that same property.

A few days later, the landowner, Eric Gregory Ripper, was arrested. He faces three felony counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanors of removing electronic collars from a dog.

In Essex County, three hunting dogs were found shot, two of them killed on Jan. 1 in the 920 block of Laurel Road. The property owner told officers he shot the dogs because they were attacking his animals.

“Three of those dogs trailed a deer towards this individual’s property. I heard upwards of 15/16 shots,” said Jamie Clark, one of the dogs’ owners.

The owners know that their dogs, Chevy, Spike and Bella, did not attack any animals.

“Our GPS shows the exact places that those dogs have been, and the game warden, anybody can look at it and tell his story, just doesn’t come together. They were never near his chicken coup,” said Clark.

DWR says the landowner, who has not yet been identified, shot those dogs and removed their GPS tracking collars.

“He then buried the dogs and placed the collars in a burn barrel and set them on fire,” a DWR spokesperson said.

The Clark family hopes the commonwealth attorney will bring charges against the property owner.

“This is the third case that I know of in just the past week. I mean, if somethings not done, it’s just going to be an ongoing thing,” said Clark.

In the meantime, there is one silver lining for the sole survivor, Bella.

“She doesn’t have any broken bones, she started putting weight on her leg now so i think she’s going to be okay " said Clark.

The incident is still under investigation by the Department of Wildlife Resources.

