Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia Hospitals reflect on respiratory illnesses

Influenza.
Influenza.(MGN)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - While COVID-19 hospitalizations are down from the last year, the numbers in Virginia have increased steadily since October, according the VA Hospital and Health Care Association.

“In October the 30 day average of previous day adult admissions for COVID and this is an average across hospitals in Virginia. In October it was 68.2, in November it was 72.2 and in December we saw in increase, it went up to 121.7,” said Julian Walker, Vice President of Communication with Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association.

Walker said while this is not an outcome they would like to see, it’s not unexpected.

”This is the time of year as we all know when it is cold and flu season as well as with the presence of RSV and COVID and people spending more time indoors and less time outdoors,” said Walker.

Dr. Allison Baroco, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Augusta Health, said there has been a steady stream of COVID-19 hospitalizations since late Fall.

“We are now seeing a steep rise in our Flu hospitalizations,” said Dr. Baroco. While levels of COVID seem to be plateauing, there may be some weeks ahead where there can be an increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Dr. Baroco said they expect to see more illness related to respiratory illnesses in the community.

“I think what we are really seeing is Influenza pick up,” said Dr. Baroco. If you have not gotten vaccinated, Dr. Baroco said it is not too late to get vaccinated, which can keep you out of the hospital.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Virginia laws effective this new year
A Rockingham County family is in mourning after a tragic loss the day after Christmas. On the...
Rockingham County family seeks donations to help children after mother's passing
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Police lights.
Car rolls into business on East Market Street, HPD says

Latest News

Virginia Hospitals reflect on respiratory illnesses
Augusta Health seeing uptick in patients
Augusta Health, file
Augusta Health seeing uptick in patients
Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro
Waynesboro Treasurer’s Office will be closed on January 4