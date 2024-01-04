Virginia Hospitals reflect on respiratory illnesses

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - While COVID-19 hospitalizations are down from the last year, the numbers in Virginia have increased steadily since October, according the VA Hospital and Health Care Association.

“In October the 30 day average of previous day adult admissions for COVID and this is an average across hospitals in Virginia. In October it was 68.2, in November it was 72.2 and in December we saw in increase, it went up to 121.7,” said Julian Walker, Vice President of Communication with Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association.

Walker said while this is not an outcome they would like to see, it’s not unexpected.

”This is the time of year as we all know when it is cold and flu season as well as with the presence of RSV and COVID and people spending more time indoors and less time outdoors,” said Walker.

Dr. Allison Baroco, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Augusta Health, said there has been a steady stream of COVID-19 hospitalizations since late Fall.

“We are now seeing a steep rise in our Flu hospitalizations,” said Dr. Baroco. While levels of COVID seem to be plateauing, there may be some weeks ahead where there can be an increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Dr. Baroco said they expect to see more illness related to respiratory illnesses in the community.

“I think what we are really seeing is Influenza pick up,” said Dr. Baroco. If you have not gotten vaccinated, Dr. Baroco said it is not too late to get vaccinated, which can keep you out of the hospital.

