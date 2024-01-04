Cream of the Crop
JMU women’s basketball begins two-game homestand against, ‘dangerous’ Arkansas State

By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team returns to Harrisonburg to open a two-game home stand against Arkansas State on Thursday night.

The Red Wolves were picked to finish eighth in the conference but JMU head coach Sean O’Regan isn’t underestimating Arkansas State. O’Regan calls the roster talented with a number of high major transfers.

Key players from Arkansas State include Izzy Higginbottom, a transfer from Missouri, and Anna Griffin, a transfer from Virginia.

“I think they’re rejuvenated,” said O’Regan. “Certainly, their goal is to win a championship. I don’t feel like they’re scraping to come in fourth.”

JMU guard Jamia Hazell says you can’t underestimate any team in the Sun Belt Conference.

“Every team we’re going to take seriously in the Sun Belt,” said Hazell. “Every team we got to take them serious, no matter what. If they bring in people, if they didn’t, they’re going to come with their best game because we are the defending champs. We just got to come out there and play.”

Thursday night’s game tips off at 7 p.m.

