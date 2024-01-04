Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years

Dave Costa has retired after working as a mail carrier for 56 years, with 32 of those on the same route. (SOURCE: KCRG)
By KCRG via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KCRA) – One mailman in California is being celebrated as he wrapped up his final route before retirement.

Dave Costa has delivered mail for more than half a century. While on his daily route, Costa always had a joke at the ready.

Many might find his jokes corny, but they were always sure to get a laugh from a customer or help ease a co-worker’s stress during a hectic day.

One of his best ones? A letter carrier walks up to a porch and then stomps on a snail. The homeowner asks the carrier why he did that.

“Cause that damn thing has been following me all day,” Costa said.

Costa said the job of delivering mail has changed a great deal since he first started in 1967.

“I started this job at $2.76 an hour in ‘67,” he said. “Back then, we used to get all this mail, we’d start at 6:30 and we wouldn’t leave until 11 o’clock to go on the streets.”

Costa said his last route was one he took care of for 32 years, and those he delivered to have become his family.

One resident Costa delivers to said the next mail carrier won’t replace him.

“He remembers my son’s name, he remembers his birthday, he asks how my family’s doing, he asks about the owners,” she said.

Copyright 2024 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Previewing the Weekend Winter Storm
WHSV is at the scene of a reported bomb threat in Augusta County.
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
New Virginia laws effective this new year
A Rockingham County family is in mourning after a tragic loss the day after Christmas. On the...
Rockingham County family seeks donations to help children after mother's passing
A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene

Latest News

WHSV is at the scene of a reported bomb threat in Augusta County.
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein,...
With more new documents, the world sees how Jeffrey Epstein leveraged his powerful connections
The owners know that their dogs, Chevy, Spike and Bella, did not attack any animals like the...
DWR arrests property owner for shooting, killing hunting dogs
The Chesterfield Police Department says the victim and suspect arranged to meet at Manchester...
Teen suspect arrested after shooting outside Chesterfield school