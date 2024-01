HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center has announced the birth of their first baby of 2024.

Sentara said Elianie was born on January 1, at 8:59 p.m. to Adriana Rebullosa of Mount Crawford.

Elianie weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured at 19.5 inches long.

