Teen suspect arrested after shooting outside Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a 15-year-old male was arrested after a shooting outside Manchester High School on Wednesday.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 4:37 p.m. and found an adult male with non-life-threatening injuries in the 5800 block of Cedar Spring Lane.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as a 15-year-old male. He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

“At this point, the investigation indicates the victim and the suspect, who are known to each other, had arranged to meet at Manchester High School to fight. Once there, the suspect fired a gun into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim. The victim then left the scene and stopped at a residence on Cedar Springs Lane to call for help.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

