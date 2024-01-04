‘This team doesn’t lose at home.’ JMU begins road trip at Louisiana

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s road success speaks for itself.

The Dukes have already secured road wins at Michigan State, Kent State, and Old Dominion.

JMU guard Xavier Brown was asked about playing on the road. He says not only do the Dukes love hostile environments, they embrace them.

“We like being the villains,” says Black.

As much as JMU likes playing the antagonist role, Louisiana defends home court quite well. The defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions have won 19 consecutive home games. Key players for the Ragin’ Cajuns include Kobe Julien and Themus Fulks.

JMU head coach Mark Byington is making sure his team knows what to expect before tomorrow’s game.

“This team doesn’t lose at home,” says Byington. “You’re going to have to play your A game to be able to do that. That backcourt and those guards, they haven’t lost at home in a long time. You got to understand what you’ve got to do and how well you’ve got to play to win that.”

Brown described road environments in the Sun Belt Conference.

It’s tough,” says Brown. “Last week, only two teams won on the road. We’re just trying to embrace that and be different every week.”

Thursday night’s game tips off at 7 p.m.

