Two storm systems in the next week

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy early with temperatures in the 30s. Turning breezy during the morning. Allegheny Mountain snow in the morning. T-1″possible for the Alleghenies before tapering off. Elsewhere a few flurries before 8am.

Partly cloudy into the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. We very well may hit 40 but with the breeze, it won’t feel like it. Breezy for the day so staying quite chilly. More late day sun. Clear for the evening. Temperatures dropping fast through the 30s. Wind lets up after sunset so temperatures will cool fast. Cold and clear overnight with lows into the mid to upper teens.

FRIDAY: Sunny early and very cold. Temperatures into the 20s. Sunny for the day and highs into the upper 30s to low 40s. Cold into the evening and mostly clear to start. Temperatures falling through the 30s. Increasing clouds ahead of our weekend system but staying dry and cold overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for road and travel impact with the snow. Cloudy early. Cold with temperatures staying in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SNOW STARTS: Early to mid morning and from south to north. This starts light and continues into the afternoon.

IMPACT: Roads. Because this starts as snow, this is fine for pre-treatment. However anytime temps are below freezing that will lead to slick areas. Slick roads for Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday morning until we can start to see some melting.

WIND: No high wind.

SNOW ENDS: Late afternoon and into the evening from south to north. Dry air works in and light snow or a light icy mix may linger for a few hours into the early evening before fully drying out.

AMOUNTS: This forecast will change but right now we’re in the ballpark of 2-4″ for locations generally south of Rt.33 and 3-6+” for spots north of Rt. 33 including our West Virginia locations. We’ll fine tune this through the end of the week. Main thing is higher totals likely north and west. A wintry mix will mainly be south of our area and more rain and a mix east. However locations south of Rt. 33 may see a little mix or icy flakes on the back end as the snow starts to taper off late day and evening. This could add that ‘crunch’ layer to the top of the snow but could also reduce snowfall amounts in the southern part of our viewing area.

Bottom line, it will be a pretty snow. On the wetter side as opposed to very dry. High winds will not be an issue. Temperatures should hover in the upper 20s to low 30s. Roads will be the biggest impact especially late afternoon, into the evening and overnight. Some slick roads will continue into Sunday morning. The Alleghenies will see the highest snowfall. Lows in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Slick roads into early Sunday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 20s. Cancellations and delays into Sunday morning but Sunday will be dry for most. Allegheny Mountains may see upslope snow for the day. Mostly cloudy for the day and chilly. Eventually some melting though the day. Breezy and cool, highs in the mid 30s. Likely some melting in the afternoon, which would lead to black ice Sunday night. Use caution on the roads. Lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 30s. Be aware of some slick areas and black ice early in the morning. Plenty of sunshine for the day but still feeling chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Our next storm system will be on Tuesday and right now this looks like a mainly rain event because of the track of the low. Depending on how quickly the moisture moves in for the morning, we’ll likely start with a wintry mix or even snow to start early before changing to rain. Stay tuned for timing and details. A chilly day. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy and chilly for the day with gusty winds behind our system but should be drying out. Highs in the low 40s. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

