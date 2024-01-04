Weekend Winter Storm

(WHSV) - Your WHSV First Alert Storm Team is keeping a close eye on a weekend storm system which will bring snow to the area for the first weekend of 2024. With any sort of snow forecast, there’s a lot that can change 2-4 days ahead of an event, and even changes leading up to a storm. There will be changes and updates.

The storm is still several days out, so timing and exact details will be given in the days to come. A forecast, is really more than just a number. So whether you have 3″ or 8″ of snow, let’s look at the impact:

No high winds. Wind will not be an issue so this really limited any potential power outages.

Timing: snow will start in the morning and continue through the day. Likely tapering off into the evening hours and it could take several hours for the snow to taper off before we fully dry out.

Temperatures: Likely in the upper 20s to low 30s

Biggest impact: Roads, especially late day Saturday into Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Precipitation type: Locally, should not be an issue but it’s something to monitor with the track. The track is key with details.

End of the storm: Snow will taper off Saturday evening and we should be dry by the overnight hours Sunday is dry. The key here is how fast the dry air works in.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Prepare for snow Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days as travel will be impacted both days. Several inches of snow likely Saturday. We are in the current ballpark of 2-6″ of snow. We also have an elevation change of 700′-4,000′ throughout the area. That is a factor with temperatures.

It’s a good range but it’s going to come down to track, and how fast the dry air works in. No matter what the number is, the impact is the same. It’s just that some will have to shovel and plow more with the higher totals. Likely those higher amounts would be in West Virginia and north of Rt. 33.

FORECAST:

Here’s our forecast right now with generally 3-6″ across most of the area. Higher mountains above 3,000′ could see snow up to 7/8″.

The lower amounts will likely be in Augusta and Rockbridge county. This is where temperatures above the ground later in the afternoon could rise to around and just above freezing. Leading to a wetter snow but the potential for a wintry mix toward the end of the storm or even some icy flakes. It’s going to come down to 1-2° about 4,000′ above the ground. Light snow will continue into part of the evening before drying out by mid to late evening from south to north.

For January 6, 2024 (Maxuser | WHSV)

This is just one reason why the track is important- where the dry slot sets up can cut off the moisture.

Timing is still Saturday most of the day and evening. Several inches possible but how much depends on track, dry air timing.

Overall should be a really pretty snow pic.twitter.com/QBIgcWheoH — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) January 2, 2024

WHAT CAN CHANGE

If the storm is slightly stronger and the track shifts slightly south then we’re still likely in the range but maybe on the higher side. If there’s more mixing within the southern part of our viewing area, that will limit snowfall amounts to the lower end or slightly less.

Over the next few days, we’ll be fine-tuning the forecast to put together snow forecasts and also break down the timing. The system looks to move out of the region overnight Saturday night.

Click here for the rest of your LOCAL forecast

As always, you can get the latest updates on the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.