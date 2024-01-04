Whimsically Witchy raises over $5k for Staunton Elementary Schools

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After another year of fundraising, the Whimsically Withy Display raised over five thousand dollars for three elementary schools in Staunton.

Whimsically Witch Display is a “creative crusade” that raises money for art and music programs. Bessie Weller, McSwain, and Ware elementary schools benefitted this year.

The fundraiser organizer and artist, Camille Dierksheide, said she’s happy to give back to a cause close to her heart.

“The reason why I choose art and music was because honestly, I grew up in the seventies and I had asthma. So, I wasn’t the kind of kid that was going to be able to join a sports team, I could never run really fast, but I could always sing and do art. Music became really pivotal in forming who I am as an adult”, Dierksheide said.

Dierksheide said she was told Bessie Weller is starting an orchestra club and some of the money will go toward that.

She hopes 2024 will be even bigger.

