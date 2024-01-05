Cream of the Crop
17th annual Brent Berry Family Food Drive brings in most food donations ever

Over $100,000 of food was donated, enough to fill six school buses and two trailers. It will go to people in need in the local community.
Over $100,000 of food was donated, enough to fill six school buses and two trailers. It will go to people in need in the local community.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday marked the end of the 17th annual Brent Berry Family Food Drive in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. It was the largest food drive in the event’s history and on Friday the food was delivered to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Salvation Army.

“You can’t put a price on this, this isn’t going to be sorting this food out in one week. Last year we sorted everything in one week, this year it’s going to take a month. We had so much food on the bus we had a police escort, the thing was ready to turnover because of the weight, I’m telling you it was huge,” said Bucky Berry, founder of the Brent Berry Food Drive.

Over $100,000 of food was donated, which is enough to fill six school buses and two trailers. The food will go to people in need in the local community.

“We got a snowstorm coming this weekend and we’re going to have food to feed them next week. How about if they can’t work if it gets slick and they miss a couple of days of work, they say ‘We’re going to cut your lights off, we’re going to cut your water off because you ain’t paying’ They’re going to have to pick their medicine over there heat, but they can come here and get food. This food is for anyone in the city of Harrisonburg or Rockingham County,” said Berry.

Berry thanked local law enforcement like the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Broadway Police Department for their help with the food drive. He said that Broadway Police collected two trailers worth of food. Berry also thanked the local community for its generosity.

“People in Rockingham County got a heart, especially Bridgewater, Bridgewater Foods. People just... it’s a different atmosphere in Broadway, Timberville, and Bridgewater, it’s a different atmosphere. They didn’t want us to leave today, we could’ve kept collecting, we were still getting food,” he said.

The Brent Berry Family Food Drive will also be handing out food to 350 families in need on January 15, at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg.

