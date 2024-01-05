Cream of the Crop
Abandoned building in Craigsville still smoldering after Friday morning fire

Abandoned building goes up in flames Friday morning.
Abandoned building goes up in flames Friday morning.(-)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews are keeping an eye on a fire that broke out early this morning at an abandoned building in Craigsville.

According to Augusta County Fire Chief Greg Schacht, the call for the fire came in around 4 a.m. Friday.

Crews did eventually leave the scene with the building still burning because Chief Schacht said it was unsafe to enter it.

Craigsville Volunteer Fire Department will be monitoring the fire throughout the day.

Sources tell us this is the site of the Lehigh Portland Cement Company, which closed back in 1968.

