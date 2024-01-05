Craigsville residents look for answers on Augusta Correctional Center closing

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Emotions ran high Thursday night in Craigsville as community members got to ask questions to representatives regarding the closing of the Augusta Correctional Center.

“I spoke with the governor last night and expressed to him some of our most significant concerns, top of the list is the impact on people,” Senator Mark Obenshain, District 2 said.

Delegate Chris Runion and Senator Mark Obenshain served as moderators of Thursday’s town hall. They were taking notes, asking questions and wanting to hear from the public.

“The stress level on my family has been outrageous I can’t imagine, thank God my child is 20, I can’t imagine people with small children,” one concerned resident said.

Residents got to ask questions to representatives of the Department of Corrections, Governor Youngkin’s team and human resources personnel.

“This agency is going to do everything in its power to get every employee at that prison a job,” David Robinson, Chief of Corrections Operations for the VADOC said.

Community members expressed feeling blindsided by the closing of the prison and asked for more transparency and community meetings with these representatives as the closing gets closer.

“I got a hold of Senator Obenshain and Delegate Runion these two guys got on the case and they’ve come up with a solution through DCJS that will allow you all to get additional training that you need to be in the regional jail on a compressed time frame,” Tim Fitzgerald, county administrator for Augusta County said.

Augusta Correctional Center is set to close on June 30.

Transfer requests are to be put in by Jan 19.

