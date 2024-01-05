Crash in Singers Glen causes road closures and power outages

SINGERS GLEN, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (ECC) reported a road closure on Singers Glen Road and Well Hollow Road due to a crash around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to ECC, the crash involved a power line which caused outages in the area. As of 4:00 a.m. Friday, Dominion Energy reported 97 outages and expected full restoration by 8:00 a.m.

We haven’t heard from ECC whether thee road has re-opened.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.