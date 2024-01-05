Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Crash in Singers Glen causes road closures and power outages

Electric lines
Electric lines(Pixabay)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SINGERS GLEN, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (ECC) reported a road closure on Singers Glen Road and Well Hollow Road due to a crash around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to ECC, the crash involved a power line which caused outages in the area. As of 4:00 a.m. Friday, Dominion Energy reported 97 outages and expected full restoration by 8:00 a.m.

We haven’t heard from ECC whether thee road has re-opened.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Previewing the Weekend Winter Storm
WHSV is at the scene of a reported bomb threat in Augusta County.
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two storm systems in the next week
SIMPLE HILL FARM
Birthdays and Anniversaries - Jan. 5 through Jan 7
VALLEY OPEN DOORS CAPACITY EXPANSION