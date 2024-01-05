Cream of the Crop
Elijah Sarratt transferring to Indiana

James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt on the bench during the Armed Forces Bowl against...
James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt on the bench during the Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force on Dec. 23, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Add another James Madison football player joining Curt Cignetti at Indiana.

Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt announced on social media Thursday night his plans to transfer to the school Cignetti took over as head coach in late November.

Sarratt emerged as one of JMU’s top offensive weapons during the 2023 season, his only season at JMU. The wideout caught 82 passes for 1,191 yards and eight touchdowns. In five of JMU’s last six games, Sarratt had more than 100 receiving yards.

Sarratt was one of the players in the transfer portal during JMU’s bowl game but elected to play anyway. He caught eight passes for 115 yards. There were moments during the game when Sarratt was limping but elected to play through the pain.

The receiver joins Jailin Walker, Aiden Fisher, Nick Kidwell, Tyler Stephens, James Carpenter, Kaelon Black, Ty Son Lawton, and Zach Horton as players from JMU transferring to Indiana.

