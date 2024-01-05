Hardware store sees last-minute prep ahead of snow storm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Saturday, January 6th, the Shenandoah Valley is expected to see the biggest snow storm it’s had in two years.

Forecasters call for two to six inches of snow, which residents haven’t seen in a long time.

“It really has not snowed,” said resident Melissa Mayhew, “We haven’t had to shovel our driveway at all.”

With winter weather underway, it’s difficult to miss the shovels, bags of salt and gallons of ice melt on display outside of Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg. Store manager Dustin Wilkins said sales are increasing as people stock up for the storm.

“We’ve seen an uptick in sales a little,” said Wilkins, “I expect it might be an uptick more tomorrow for last-minute things, but I think a lot of our contractors that buy salt were still stocked from last year, because we didn’t see as much winter weather.”

Some consumers, like Mayhew, find themselves less prepared for the storm, as it’s been a while since the area has had ample snow.

“I haven’t done a lot of preparation,” she said, “I actually came to the hardware store for something else, but I saw the shovels. Since I know the snow’s coming and haven’t had one for a while, I figured it was probably a good time to get a new one.”

When gearing up for winter weather, Wilkins said it’s important to keep safety in mind.

“Make sure you have some ice melt to put down after you shovel to keep it from getting slick,” he said, “If you have pets, make sure you get the right ice melt, because some of them are safer for pets and children than others.”

