Harrisonburg's Sterling Street sidewalk project delayed indefinitely

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A major sidewalk project in Harrisonburg’s Northeast Neighborhood has hit a snag. In December of 2022, the city allocated $566,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to go toward the Sterling Street sidewalk project. However, the city has decided to pause the project indefinitely due to concerns from some property owners along the street.

The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition said the project is greatly needed and hopes to see it move forward.

“One of the things we’re focused on in the bike coalition is safe ways to walk and bike to school, this would be one of them. So a Sterling Street sidewalk would create a continuous sidewalk connection from the Northeast Neighborhood to Spotswood Elementary School,” said Kyle Lawrence, SVBC Executive Director.

The project would install a sidewalk along Sterling Street, creating a path to walk or bike from the Lucy Simms Center to Spotswood Elementary School and improving safety along the road. Most of the East-West streets in the Northeast neighborhood have continuous sidewalks but most of the North-South Streets do not.

“These are retrofits that should’ve happened when streets were built right. So when we build streets now sidewalks are required, bike parking is required, connectivity is required, but we’ve got a lot of streets in our city to fix that don’t have that connectivity and it’s expensive to add in those sidewalks, so you have to prioritize where that is,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said that the Sterling Street project is something that is wanted by a lot of people who live in the Northeast Neighborhood.

“The city held a lot of community gatherings and surveys and feedback on the ARPA funds and was really asking how people wanted them to be spent. There was I think so clarity within the Northeast Neighborhood that the neighborhood wanted to see upgrades to streets and sidewalks and things like that,” he said.

However, some property owners along Sterling Street did not want to grant the city right-of-way easements for their properties that would be needed to build the sidewalk. Because of these concerns, the city has put the project on hold.

“We’d like to see this project move forward, if it can’t be done with ARPA funds, we hope we can pause and the city can work a little more on building the capacity in the community and the support in the community for it to happen later,” said Lawrence. “How can the city look at projects like this in a way that builds support earlier on in the process so that we don’t get to this and then also how can we work with individual property owners for this collective benefit that such a project would have?”

Lawrence said that the bike coalition’s support of the Sterling Street project ties into its larger Connect Our Schools campaign.

“There are also some projects coming up that might add some paved trail connectivity directly to Spotswood Elementary. So it’s a bigger picture of how we get people and kids to schools but also how we connect between neighborhoods so people can walk and bike safely,” he said.

Because ARPA funds must be used by the end of 2024 the city has decided to reallocate the $566,000 set aside for the Sterling Street project and will determine a bit later how to spend that money.

The city said it still hopes to build the Sterling Street sidewalk sometime in the future.

