JMU football to face Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe during 2024 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program learned which teams from the Sun Belt West Division they’ll face during the 2024 season.

The Dukes will take on Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe for the first time in program history. IN addition, JMU plays all of their opponents in the Sun Belt East Division: Marshall, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Appalachian State, Old Dominion, and Coastal Carolina.

In addition to the eight conference games, JMU will face Charlotte Aug. 31, Gardner-Webb on Sept. 7, North Carolina Sept. 21, and Ball State Sept. 28.

The Sun Belt Conference will reveal game dates for conference games no later than March 1.

