Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU football to face Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe during 2024 season

A James Madison football helmet lays on the sideline against Marshall on Oct. 19, 2023
A James Madison football helmet lays on the sideline against Marshall on Oct. 19, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football program learned which teams from the Sun Belt West Division they’ll face during the 2024 season.

The Dukes will take on Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe for the first time in program history. IN addition, JMU plays all of their opponents in the Sun Belt East Division: Marshall, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Appalachian State, Old Dominion, and Coastal Carolina.

In addition to the eight conference games, JMU will face Charlotte Aug. 31, Gardner-Webb on Sept. 7, North Carolina Sept. 21, and Ball State Sept. 28.

The Sun Belt Conference will reveal game dates for conference games no later than March 1.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Previewing the Weekend Winter Storm
WHSV is at the scene of a reported bomb threat in Augusta County.
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield
File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims

Latest News

James Madison guard Jamia Hazell gets introduced during starting lineups against Arkansas...
Third quarter charge propels JMU over Arkansas State
James Madison head coach Mark Byington on the sideline during a basketball game against...
No. 19 James Madison stays unbeaten with 68-61 win over Louisiana-Lafayette
James Madison wide receiver Elijah Sarratt on the bench during the Armed Forces Bowl against...
Elijah Sarratt transferring to Indiana
James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff during pregame warmups against Texas State on Dec. 30,...
Bickerstaff named National Player of the Week