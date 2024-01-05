Keeping loved ones with brain disorders safe in the winter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People suffering from Dementia and Alzheimer’s are at a higher risk of injury during the winter months.

Whether snow is in the forecast or not, the winter season poses many hurdles for people suffering from brain disorders. Whether it is the colder temperatures or the shorter days, people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases can often put themselves at risk without knowing the consequences.

Brooke Gill, project manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia, said the snowfall and winter precipitation can act as a trigger for people.

”During this time, these kinds of seasonal changes can trigger somebody’s memory. Maybe they think they have to get their job in the snow because they are an emergency worker,” Gill said. “That’s where their memory is taking them and they are trying to get out and get to their job. It can be very dangerous for them.”

If confronting someone, whether it be a stranger or a loved one, who has one of these diseases, it’s best to work with the things they are saying or remembering instead of attempting to diffuse the situation. People suffering from brain disorders often can’t tell their memory isn’t real or is altered and can be irritable if someone tries to rectify the situation.

People suffering from Alzheimer’s or Dementia may not understand how much the cold weather, or being stuck inside, can hurt them. Gill said it’s best to have things around the home to keep loved ones from getting bored and wandering off.

“Maybe having some things to keep them busy in the home, some activities at home,” Gill said. “Giving them a good schedule and routine from the very beginning is very important but having them help you around the house with whatever task is good for them in the stage of the disease they are at.”

Along with these preparations, the Alzheimer’s Association offered some tips for family members and/or caretakers to help eliminate any issues for people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases in the winter:

● Be prepared. Winter storms can be dangerous. Check weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place.

● Bundle up. Help the person living with Alzheimer’s dress warmly for winter weather conditions by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin.

● Prevent slips. Assume all surfaces are slick and take safety measures. Assist the person living with dementia by wearing sturdy shoes and walking slowly when outside.

● Buddy up. Ask family, friends and neighbors for help with shoveling, grocery shopping or other errands. An Alzheimer’s Association survey says 84% of caregivers would like more support providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, especially from their family.

● Prevent wandering. Wandering is one of the most frequent and challenging problems that caregivers face and can be extremely dangerous in colder conditions. Shorter days during winter months can also increase the risk of “sundowning.” Monitor closely for agitation or restlessness as the day transitions into the night. The Alzheimer’s Association offers these tips to combat sundowning.

