Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate...
A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate earthquake felt in Los Angeles and other parts of southern California.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage.

The quake was felt as a slight rocking in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no immediate reports of injury or damage to buildings and other infrastructure within the city.

To the east of Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County fire authorities also said there were no damage reports or calls for service related to the quake.

The quake occurred in Cajon Pass, where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together, veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said in a social media post. In 1970, there was a magnitude 5.2 quake with a 4.0 foreshock close to the same location, she said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Previewing the Weekend Winter Storm
WHSV is at the scene of a reported bomb threat in Augusta County.
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
File - The Dunkin' logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A customer...
Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims
Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield...
Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

Latest News

FILE - A sign for flu and covid vaccinations is displayed at a pharmacy store in Palatine,...
Flu and COVID infections got worse over the holidays, with more misery expected, CDC says
Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in...
Piece of 1800s ship found washed up on beach
FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association,...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
FILE - A roadway caution sign is seen on the New York Thruway as motorists commute during a...
U.S. northeast preparing for a weekend storm that threatens to dump snow, rain, and ice