Main Street United Methodist Church celebrates 200 years of fellowship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Methodist church in Waynesboro is celebrating a big milestone this year.

200 years.

That’s how long Main Street United Methodist Church has been around.

The church-goes say they reason for the longevity is because all are welcomed in.

“We have open minds, open hearts, and now open doors for everybody,” church member Charlotte Combs said.

Since 1824, the church as overlooked downtown Waynesboro.

Combs says Main Street UMC’s main role is to support the community.

“It’s very family oriented,” Combs said, “We have a food pantry, we support the preschool program. We also support WARM, which is the Waynesboro-Area Refuge Ministry, and that’s actually starting January 15.”

Likewise, the city has banded together to support the church.

“Anytime we have a mission project or activities, we have a huge amount of people that show up,” Combs said.

Main Street UMC says because of its outreach, every Sunday, different faces can be seen in the congregation.

“Having new people come in a bring us new life and energy, which we all love,” Combs said.

The church’s backbone comes from its long-time members, like Ron Hiserman.

“I’m 79-years-old, so I’ve been here since that date,” Hiserman said, “My mother and father, my grandfather and grandmother, and great-grandmother and great-grandfather we here at this church.”

Hiserman says what has kept him at the church for so long is its rich history of service.

“We’re here to help others and that’s what Christ would have wanted us to do,” Hiserman said.

