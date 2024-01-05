Page County grad Lucas playing critical minutes for EMU women’s basketball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A bright spot for the EMU women’s basketball team is Page County High grad Caris Lucas.

Lucas has been averaging 21 minutes per game. The guard has reached double figures in points twice: against Hood when she scored 18 points and against Mary Baldwin when she scored 12 points.

“To have an impact for us has been really huge,” says EMU head coach Jenny Posey. “Last year we had to play her out of position a little bit. This year, we’re playing her more in her natural position and we’ve really seen that pay off for her and for us.”

Posey, a Luray native, says one of her priorities as head coach is recruiting players from the Shenandoah Valley. Spotswood grad Brooke Morris is another local from The Valley on EMU’s roster.

The Royals take on Randolph College on Friday night.

