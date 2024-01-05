Cream of the Crop
Third quarter charge propels JMU over Arkansas State

James Madison guard Jamia Hazell gets introduced during starting lineups against Arkansas...
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell gets introduced during starting lineups against Arkansas State on Jan. 4, 2024
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:45 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ashanti Barnes led James Madison with 17 points off the bench, Kseniia Kozlova scored 13 points and James Madison defeated Arkansas State 64-57 at Atlantic Union Bank Center Thursday night.

After a back-and-forth first half, JMU led 31-30 at halftime. The Red Wolves opened up a 43-33 lead with 5:33 to play in the third quarter.

However, JMU proceeded to go on an 18-4 run. The Dukes held Arkansas State scoreless for the final 4:27 of the third quarter.

JMU moves to 10-4 (2-0) in Sun Belt Conference play. The Dukes face Louisiana on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

