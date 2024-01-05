Third quarter charge propels JMU over Arkansas State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ashanti Barnes led James Madison with 17 points off the bench, Kseniia Kozlova scored 13 points and James Madison defeated Arkansas State 64-57 at Atlantic Union Bank Center Thursday night.

After a back-and-forth first half, JMU led 31-30 at halftime. The Red Wolves opened up a 43-33 lead with 5:33 to play in the third quarter.

However, JMU proceeded to go on an 18-4 run. The Dukes held Arkansas State scoreless for the final 4:27 of the third quarter.

JMU moves to 10-4 (2-0) in Sun Belt Conference play. The Dukes face Louisiana on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

