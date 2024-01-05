Two new middle schools in Augusta County nearing completion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two new middle schools are going up in Augusta County and Thursday night the superintendent gave an update on the construction at the first school board meeting of the year.

Riverheads and Buffalo Gap Middle Schools are both being built beside their corresponding high schools.

The ground was broken for these middle schools back in Sept 2022 and just over a year later, both schools are nearly complete.

”Another safe, secure vestibule, the double vestibule that we’re putting in all of our schools, it’s the door you’ll get buzzed into when you come into the front door that you come into the front office to get into to check in,” Dr. Eric Bond, superintendent of Augusta County Public Schools said.

The two middle schools are set to open up in the fall of 2024 for the new school year.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.