“We are better united than divided” community members host a Clothes drive in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Port Republic community in Waynesboro is hosting a clothes drive to give warm clothes to people less fortunate.

Nigel Stewart and a few of his friends and neighbors saw the need to help people living in their communities. He said working together to make the community better, is much stronger than addressing individual issues.

“When you see that general need and when people want to do good things, I think that’s where we often find that we are better united than divided,” Stewart said.

Back in October, Stewart noticed many of his neighbors were unequipped to deal with cold temperatures. Whether they suffered from poor housing or could not afford quality clothes, Stewart wanted to make sure they could last through the winter comfortably.

“It’s not uncommon to see people who do not have proper housing and do not have access to the warm environments that we have in our home and to see them not well equipped for those winter months or the temperatures,” he said. “That was the driving force for the clothes drive.”

The clothes drive is not only a way to give people in need extra layers for the winter weather, it is also a beacon of hope for the community. The community volunteered to help make their neighborhood better; Stewart hoped this could spark a chain of events to make his hometown community stronger.

“The pandemic if it has shown us anything, it showed us that life is precious and you couldn’t put a value on anything. Being able to give back to the community and the need that is there, I feel like it would be valueless to have this opportunity for people to come and see what they need,” he said.

The clothes drive is happening at the Shiloh Baptist Church. Stewart described the location as a “pillar” of the community, offering a sense of communion to people living in the Port Republic neighborhood.

People can attend the clothes drive on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

