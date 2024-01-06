Electric companies on preparing for snow

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the Shenandoah Valley expects the biggest snowstorm it’s seen in two years, it’s important to be prepared.

The roads have been salted, plows are on standby, and electric companies remain alert in case of potential power outages. Although the area hasn’t had much snow in recent years, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-operative is well-prepared year-round.

For those worried about power outages during the storm, Preston Knight with SVEC said it’s important to remain calm.

“Patience is the number one thing,” he said.

“If power does go out, have blankets, sleeping bags, just something to keep you warm while we’re working to get your power back on. Have flashlights and make sure your devices are charged, cell phones, whatever you have, in advance.”

If you do experience an outage, report to the SVEC website.

