Fast Break Friday Recap: Jan. 5

Broadway head coach Dwight Walton chats with Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens pregame...
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton chats with Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens pregame before the Gobblers face the Storm on Jan. 5, 2024(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Check out highlights and scores from the premiere episode of Fast Break Friday on Jan. 5.

For scores, click here.

To vote for the Ritchie Law Firm Top 3 Nominee, click here.

Hammond Townsend Game of the Week: Broadway at Staunton (Boys)

Staunton at Broadway (Girls)

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg (Boys)

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby (Girls)

William Monroe at East Rockingham (Boys)

Rockbridge County at Spotswood (Girls)

Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft (Boys)

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap (Girls)

Rappahannock County at Strasburg (Girls)

Luray at Central (Girls)

