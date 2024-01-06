Fast Break Friday Recap: Jan. 5

(WHSV) - Check out highlights and scores from the premiere episode of Fast Break Friday on Jan. 5.

For scores, click here.

To vote for the Ritchie Law Firm Top 3 Nominee, click here.

Hammond Townsend Game of the Week: Broadway at Staunton (Boys)

Staunton at Broadway (Girls)

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg (Boys)

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby (Girls)

William Monroe at East Rockingham (Boys)

Rockbridge County at Spotswood (Girls)

Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft (Boys)

Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap (Girls)

Rappahannock County at Strasburg (Girls)

Luray at Central (Girls)

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.